Ancelotti reveals how Napoli will battle Arsenal without 3 star players in Europa League clash

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 38 minutes ago
Napoli have been handed triple injury blow ahead of their quarter-final clash against Arsenal in the Europa League next month.

Metro report claim three squad members- striker Lorenzo Insigne, defender Vlad Chiriches and Guinean star Amadou Diawara are out of action for 21 days.

The report further revealed that the three players are likely to sit out next four fixtures in the Italian topflight as the battle to be ready for the Arsenal game.

