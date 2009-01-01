Home | News | General | Ancelotti reveals how Napoli will battle Arsenal without 3 star players in Europa League clash

Napoli have been handed triple injury blow ahead of their quarter-final clash against Arsenal in the Europa League next month.

Metro report claim three squad members- striker Lorenzo Insigne, defender Vlad Chiriches and Guinean star Amadou Diawara are out of action for 21 days.

The report further revealed that the three players are likely to sit out next four fixtures in the Italian topflight as the battle to be ready for the Arsenal game.

Napoli were fortunate to progress to the quarterfinal after suffering a 3-1 defeat in the reverse tie against RB Salzburg, making it on a 4-3 aggregate score courtesy of Arkadiusz Milik’s important away goal.

Speaking moments after the draw Napoli manager, Carlo Ancelotti, said it will be a tough contest for both teams

“[The draw against Arsenal is] a difficult but very fascinating challenge for us, for the club and for our fans.”

Interestingly, the encounter will see shot-stopper David Ospina, who is presently on loan at the Italian side get the nod to face his parent club Arsenal.

Arsenal overcame a first leg deficit against Rennes on Thursday night, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring twice to reach the last-8 after a 4-3 aggregate win and 3-0 on wing-back

Arsenal’s Sead Kolasinac insists the Ginners must be at their best to avoid suffering difficult opponents.

“It’s always very difficult when you lose the first game,” the 25-year-old defender said after Arsenal sent Rennes packing from the Europa League.

“We are aware of that, it’s not something we want to do of course. It is something we are going to work on in the next round. Of course, the key will be to start better than we have in these last two ties.

“We didn’t put ourselves in a good position at the end of that first leg. Having said that, I think that away goal was crucial for us.

“It was difficult for us because we had to play with 10 men for about 50 minutes of that first game as well. We made it difficult, but we knew how strong we are at home and we deservedly went through tonight,” he summed up.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Arsenal progressed to the quarter-final round of the Europa League after thrashing Rennes 3-0 on Thursday, March 14, at the Emirates.

The Gunners came into the contest with a deficit after suffering a 3-1 bashing in the first-leg tie last week in France.

However, five minutes after hostilities commenced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the opening goal of the match, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles increasing Arsenal lead in the 15th minute after scoring Arsenal second goal.

