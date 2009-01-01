Home | News | General | Stats reveal the only club Lionel Messi has not beaten in his career

- Lionel Messi achieved another feat after leading Barcelona to 5-1 win over Lyon in Champions League clash

- The Argentine scored twice to equal Xavi's 476th win since he got promoted to the Catalans' first team over a decade ago

- Messi also recorded victories over 84 out of 85 teams he has faced - as UDA Gramenet are the only side to escape defeat from the Argentine led side

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi inspired the Spanish champions to an impressive 5-1 win over Lyon in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou.

The Argentine scored brace in the encounter that saw the La Liga giants progress to the quarterfinals of this season's edition of the championship.

Messi, who will clock 32 this summer played a key role in the Catalans' 12th consecutive last eight qualification.

Daily Mail however reports that the victory over the Ligue 1 side marked the attacker's 476th in a Barcelona shirt, equaling the club record held by Xavi.

Having achieved that feat, the Camp Nou outfit revealed an incredible stat about Messi that perhaps holds even more significance.

In his 15-year reign at the club, the Argentina international has faced 85 different oppositions and has been on the winning side against 84 of those at one time or another.

The only team which has avoided defeat against a Lionel Messi led side was UDA Gramenet, who now play in the Segunda Catalana division.

Gramenet, a Segunda Division B side caused an upset after beating Barca 1-0 in their Copa Del Rey clash in 2005 - a match which Messi started.

And since then, Messi is yet to come against them in any competition to avenge his side's defeat 14 years ago.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are the team to have suffered the most defeat )28) in the hands of Lionel Messi since his promotion into the Barca first team.

By beating Lyon on Wednesday, Messi also equalled Xavi's record of 476 wins with Barcelona in much quicker time, doing it in 673 games with a win ratio of 71 per cent in comparison to the Spaniard's 767 matches.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi's brace inspired Barcelona to 5-1 win over Lyon in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash.

Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembele and Pilippe Coutinho scored a goal each to send the Catalans into the quarterfinals for the 12th consecutive season.

While Lucas Tousart's goal ended up a consolation as it was unable to rescue his side from crashing out of the competition in the round of 16.

