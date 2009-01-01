Home | News | General | Stats reveal the only club Lionel Messi has not beaten in his career
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
- Lionel Messi achieved another feat after leading Barcelona to 5-1 win over Lyon in Champions League clash

- The Argentine scored twice to equal Xavi's 476th win since he got promoted to the Catalans' first team over a decade ago

- Messi also recorded victories over 84 out of 85 teams he has faced - as UDA Gramenet are the only side to escape defeat from the Argentine led side

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi inspired the Spanish champions to an impressive 5-1 win over Lyon in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou.

The Argentine scored brace in the encounter that saw the La Liga giants progress to the quarterfinals of this season's edition of the championship.

Messi, who will clock 32 this summer played a key role in the Catalans' 12th consecutive last eight qualification.

Daily Mail however reports that the victory over the Ligue 1 side marked the attacker's 476th in a Barcelona shirt, equaling the club record held by Xavi.

