Kate Henshaw reacts to Lagos-Island building collapse, lists tragic incidents that recently occurred in Nigeria

On Wednesday, March 13, Nigerians experienced tragic loss that was felt all over the country. A three-storey primary school building in Itafaji, Lagos Island had collapsed, taking the lives of some students and others.

It was gathered that the building that collapsed had previously been marked for demolition, but it was later cancelled, after owners of the building allegedly met with some government officials to overlook it.

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw who was devastated by the loss of lives like everyone else had taken to social media to express her anger towards the government.

The actress, who expressed her anger on Twitter, had noted that no one is ever held accountable for lives lost.

Henshaw stated that no one bears the consequences either. She had accompanied her words with a list of tragic incidents that occurred recently in the country.

She wrote: "Another building collapsed..People gutted by fire from a trailer explosion months ago. Lives lost during elections., No one bears the consequence, No one is held accountable..We simply sweep under the carpet and move on.Blood suckers!!"

In related news, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian celebrities such as Mercy Aigbe, Ali Baba, Ajoke Silva and others have reacted to the story Lagos-Island building that collapsed. The celebrities took to their Instagram pages to share their reactions.

