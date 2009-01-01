Home | News | General | Just in: Armed bandits abduct renowned Islamic cleric, 5 others in Katsina - Police

A renowned Kano-based Quranic reciter, Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman and five other persons have been kidnapped in Katsina state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Katsina state Police Command, SP Gambo Isa, confirmed the abduction to newsmen on Friday in Katsina.

He, however, said that the police were making efforts to trail the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

Isa urged the general public to continue to provide police with information on criminals and their activities with a view to safeguard peoples’ lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the victims were kidnapped on Thursday night on Sheme-Kankara road on their way back to Kano State after attending an Islamic event in Kebbi state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported the abducted mother-in-law of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, had finally been released by her abductors after 8 days in captivity.

The spokesman ‎of Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, said she was released hale and hearty and has since reunited with her family after necessary medical checkups.

Prior to her release, the police had said they were following on a lead and trailing a suspect in connection to the abduction.

