Home | News | General | It is spiritual damaging when you self-inflict pleasure than to fornicate - Ghanaian actress claims

- Young actress Efia Odo has shared her thoughts on self infliction of pleasure and fornication

- The actress claimed that self infliction of pleasure is more spiritual damaging than fornication

- Odo compared someone pleasuring his or herself to someone who takes their own life

A young Ghanaian actress has raised eyebrows on Twitter after she shared her thoughts on infliction of pleasure and fornication. The young actress identified as Efia Odo had claimed that self infliction of pleasure is worse than fornication.

The young actress had shared her thoughts on popular microblogging platform, Twitter, The actress had noted that self infliction of pleasure has more spiritual damage than fornication.

According to Odo, even though the two are both sin one carries more weight of spiritual damage than the other.

Odo had even gone as far to compare the two to murder and taking one's life. She claimed that self infliction of pleasure is like when someone takes their own life while fornication is like murder.

In another tweet, Odo further explained that self infliction of pleasure is what someone does to his or herself. She noted that it does not matter how it is done.

