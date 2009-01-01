Home | News | General | Elections 2019: Okorocha should be hiding his face in shame - Uzodinma

- Senator Hope Uzodinma has accused Governo Rochas okoroch of working against the APC

- Uzodinma said Okorocha should be hiding his face in shame after the 2019 general elections

- Uzodinma also challenged the governor to a popularity test in Imo state

The All progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Imo state in the March 9 election, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has accused challenged Governor Rochas Okorocha to a popularity test in the state.

Uzodinma asked Okorocha to walk the street of Owerri with him and see if Imo residents will not stone him (Governor Okorocha) out of anger.

Uzodinma made this statement after Okorocha allegedly said the APC lost in Imo state because its candidate, Senato Hope Uzodinma, was not popular enough.

According to a report by The Nation, the APC governorship candidate, while reacting to Okorocha's statement said the governor's political career is dead and he is surprised the governor isn't somewhere hiding in shame after he lost his bid to install his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

READ ALSO: Police asked me to implicate Saraki in Offa robbery case - Suspect

Uzodinma said: "As a sitting governor he failed to win a senatorial election and got a Returning Officer to announce him winner under duress.

“I thought by now Okorocha should be hiding his face in shame after he lost his bid to install his son in-law and win his senatorial election.

“Despite all the billions he spent to stop me and the APC in the state from the results from the polling units I won the election and we will prove it.

“But Okorocha has lost his deposit and he is finished politically. He is an expert in running people down but God has punished him today.

“This same man worked against the APC and he has the gut to speak about others. I challenge Okorocha for a walk in the streets of Owerri if Imo people will not stone him.

“Thank God all his conspiracy against us has ended and he has buried himself politically.

“I expect by now he should be apologising to the people of Imo State for the crime against God and humanity he committed.

“I will reclaim my mandate which Okorocha and Ihedioha stole last weekend and then i will have something to tell Okorocha."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Some aggrieved members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former aides to Governor Rochas Okorocha, expressed happiness over the defeat of Uche Nwosu by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha, during the March 9, governorship election in the state.

The group urged Okorocha not challenge the outcome of the governorship election to prevent a violent protest by the people of the state against his government.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

INEC announces Buhari as 2019 election winner, Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...