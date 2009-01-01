Home | News | General | Disability bill: NGO follows up on Buhari's action, launches simplified version of law

Following the signing into law of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Disability Rights Advocacy Center (DRAC) has launched a simplified version of the law.

The new version was launched on Thursday, March 14 in Abuja by Anthony Ojukwu, the executive secretary of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who was represented by Mrs Morenike Akinmutimi, a chief investigative officer at the commission.

The event was a sensitization meeting on the Act organised by DRAC with support from CBM-UK.

Some stakeholders at the launch of the simplified version of Disabilities (Prohibition) Act by DRAC. Photo credit: Offiong Ita

The meeting was aimed at improving the knowledge of the disability community and other stakeholders on the provisions of the Act and effectively target advocacy efforts towards its implementation.

The Executive Director of DRAC in her opening remarks explained that it is not enough to sign the Act without implementation but its implementation will not only be a victory to PWDs but to the society at large.

DRAC’s partners and stakeholders; CBM-Nigeria, Fida Nigeria, SOAR Initiative, Women Africa, Deaf Inclusion Program, National Association of Blind, in their goodwill messages reiterated that they will support DRAC on her sensitization campaign and urged the group not to relent in the struggle to ensure that the Act is fully implemented and a commission established.

In his statement, Ojukwu commended DRAC for her effort in raising awareness on the act, saying: “We commend the renewed efforts of DRAC towards creating awareness and her efforts in improving the knowledge of members of the disability community and stakeholders on the Act.

“With proper amount of information, when know your right, no one will violate it. We assure you that NHRC will collaborate and support your initiative in creating awareness towards defending the rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.”

DRAC recently hailed President Buhari and the National Assembly for signing the bill into law.

DRAC, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, January 24, by its executive director, Irene Ojiugo Patrick-Ogbogu, stated that the action of the president, “marks a truly important day for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the disability community in particular.”

