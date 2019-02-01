Home | News | General | Osinbajo to grace Nigeria Ghetto Awards

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, alongside other top government officials are expected to be special guests of honour at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Ghetto Awards (NGA) which is scheduled to hold on May 11, 2019 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos

The event which is an initiative of Blackwaves Promotion Nigeria Limited, an entertainment and show-biz outfit would be celebrating individuals who had made positive impacts in music, arts and movies, football, banking, journalism and other professions.

Osinbajo

The chief patron of Blackwaves Promotion, Ralph Agbogu, while speaking to People n Places in Lagos said the award would be used to recognize those who had weathered the ugly circumstances, stigma and odds associated with being born and raised in the ghetto to become achievers and pacesetters in their chosen fields.“He said, “Our mandate is to discover and showcase hidden talents in every area of the country to the world. “Our focus will mainly be on the ghettos and rural communities where talents abound. Ghettos are like furnaces that bring out the best in metals,” Agbogu said.

The main ceremony would be preceded by a mini exhibition. Also, on May 4, 2019, a week before the award, there would be a ”Ghetto Walkout” for stakeholders and supporters. “Renowned reggae musician, Daddy Showkey, described as `the father of Ghetto celebrities’ is the ambassador of the Nigerian Ghetto Awards.

