Home | News | General | Stop blaming Adjogbe for your political misfortune, group tells Obuiwevbi

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – CONCERNED Ughelli North/Ughelli South Youths for Good Governance, CUNSYGG, has told the House of Assembly candidate of the Accord Party in Ughelli North constituency I, in the last Saturday Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections, Chief Ominimini Obuivwevbi

to stop blaming his political misfortune on the Executive Director Projects, EDP, on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Sam Adjogbe.

Adjogbe

Obuiwevbi had reportedly accused Engr Adjogbe of manipulating results of the March 9, House of Assembly election in favour of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Evwreni ward.

CUNSYGG, in a statement by Mr Akpokiboro Ediyere

described Obuiwevbi as a bad loser, saying the allegations were false and a cheap political blackmail aimed at tarnishing the image of the “highly revered Engr Sam Adjogbe.”

Reacting to the allegations, Ediyere described the allegation as baseless and mischievous, saying there was no iota of truth in it.

Saying that Obiuwevbi was a bad loser, the statement said: “He started making all forms of accusation and raising all manners of alarms when the reality of his imminent defeat began to stare him in the face. He should simply accept defeat and join hands with the winner to move the constituency forward.

APC lauds Bayelsa voters’ support

“Ominimini should manage his failure. He should not drag Engr Sam Adjogbe into it. Adjogbe is a strong APC faithful and he could not have indulged in any form of anti party activity.

“He worked very hard to deliver APC in his unit, ward, constituency and local government.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...