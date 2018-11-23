Home | News | General | Many injured as bandits, army clash in Kastina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – An early hour clash between soldiers, vigilantes and armed bandits on Friday morning have left many feared injured in Katsina State.

Army

Information gathered by our correspondent from a reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the clash occurred between Shinfida and Gurbin Baure in Jibia local government area of the state.

The source said, the incident which led to one soldier and two vigilantes sustaining injuries happened when the bandits ambushed the soldiers and vigilantes.

He said the affected victims were taken to the General hospital in Jibia and later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in the state capital, Katsina for medical treatment and attention.

When contacted for confirmation, the Spokesperson of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lt. Yahaya Mohammed said he is not aware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent.

Gunmen kill minor, abduct 3 in Katsina

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...