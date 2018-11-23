Home | News | General | Many injured as bandits, army clash in Kastina
UPP, Nsukka people, others, congratulate Ugwuanyi
School feeding programme expands to more schools in Edo

Many injured as bandits, army clash in Kastina



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 8 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Bashir Bello
KATSINA – An early hour clash between soldiers, vigilantes and armed bandits on Friday morning have left many feared injured in Katsina State.

Metele Boko Haram Attack
Army

Information gathered by our correspondent from a reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the clash occurred between Shinfida and Gurbin Baure in Jibia local government area of the state.

The source said, the incident which led to one soldier and two vigilantes sustaining injuries happened when the bandits ambushed the soldiers and vigilantes.

He said the affected victims were taken to the General hospital in Jibia and later transferred to an undisclosed hospital in the state capital, Katsina for medical treatment and attention.

When contacted for confirmation, the Spokesperson of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lt. Yahaya Mohammed said he is not aware of the incident but promised to find out and get back to our correspondent.

Gunmen kill minor, abduct 3 in Katsina

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 100 of 100