School feeding programme expands to more schools in Edo

…caterers to commence work next week

The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) has been expanded to include more schools in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon local government areas in Edo State, beginning from next week.

Training of caterers for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) held at Imaguero College Hall, Benin city on Friday March15, 201

The State Focal Person of the Social Investment Programme in Edo State, Ms. Osayuwamen Aladeshelu, disclosed this while monitoring the distribution of start-up kits to caterers for the commencement of the NHGSFP in the two local government areas in the state.

She said over 60 schools will benefit from the NHGSFP in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon local councils, adding that over 261 caterers have been engaged and will earn daily income from the programme.

According to her, “We have engaged over 261 caterers to feed the pupils, hoping to encourage more pupils to come back to our public schools across the state. From Monday, over 60 schools will become beneficiaries of the programme in Uhunmwode and Orhionmwon local government areas.”

Aladeshelu said the programme will boost the local agricultural economy as farmers in the communities will supply the products used in the NHGSFP.

“The caterers have undergone training and test as they have been taught food hygiene, food handling, food portion and product management. We have monitoring teams that evaluate them and ensure they comply with our standards,” she explained.

Edo State Programme Manager, NHGSFP, Dr. Mrs. Doris Ayanka-Imalele, said that Governor Godwin Obaseki supported the scheme by ensuring that pupils in primary 4 to 6 are included in the programme, as against that of the Federal Government which takes care of only those from primary 1-3.

Mrs. Ayanka-Imalele encouraged the caterers to focus on their job, as a posting letter will be released, indicating which schools they have been assigned before next week.

