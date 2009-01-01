‘I'm sorry, I spoke in anger’ — Amaechi’s ally begs President Buhari

Chidi Lloyd, an ally of Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has apologised for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lloyd had accused Buhari of turning against members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

Magnus Abe, senator representing Rivers south-east, had tackled Lloyd, warning those supporting Amaechi against blaming their woes on the president.

But in his response to Abe, Lloyd said the senator colluded with Nyeson Wike, governor of the state, to prevent the APC from gaining power.

He also accused Abe of collecting gifts from the governor to frustrate APC, adding that the senator did everything in his power to thwart Buhari’s reelection.

“My attention has been drawn to an orchestrated mischief titled: “Stop Abusing President Buhari, Abe Cautions Amaechi” by Senator Magnus Abe aimed at pushing my personal views as though they were that of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,” he said.

“Ordinarily, and by my nature, I wouldn’t have bothered with a reply to the diatribes but for the damage he intends to do, I want to state categorically that my views are my personal thoughts and should not be credited to any other person other than me.

“I want to state here that no reasonable member of the APC in Rivers State feels happy over what is happening in Rivers State of which Magnus Abe is part of.

“As a stakeholder in the politics of Rivers State, I feel sad that a collaboration of Senator Magnus Abe and Governor Wike and their accomplices in the Rivers State Judiciary denied us so much in power structure of Rivers State.

“Every true Nigerian will agree with me that President Buhari’s emergence and subsequent re-election is the best thing that has ever happened to Nigeria.

“I am a full supporter of President Buhari and I am doing that without regrets. My statement may have sounded harsh, I regret it and take responsibility for that. I am sorry. I spoke in anger because of the collusion of INEC and Wike in Rivers State Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.”

