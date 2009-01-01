Home | News | General | Tension as Liverpool star misses ahead of Fulham EPL clash
Tension as Liverpool star misses ahead of Fulham EPL clash



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  18 minutes ago
- Sadio Mane is doubtful for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham after missing Friday’s training session

- Mane is presently one of Liverpool’s top performers in recent weeks

- The Senegalese has netted six times in his last five games, including a brace against Bayern midweek

Sadio Mane is a major injury doubt for Liverpool after missing Friday’s session ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Metro claim the Senegalese star, who is among Liverpool’s top performers in recent weeks, scoring six times in his last five games, look set to miss the Fulham trip.

Mane suffered the latest injury after netting twice during the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

