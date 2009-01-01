Home | News | General | Tension as Liverpool star misses ahead of Fulham EPL clash

- Sadio Mane is doubtful for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Fulham after missing Friday’s training session

- Mane is presently one of Liverpool’s top performers in recent weeks

- The Senegalese has netted six times in his last five games, including a brace against Bayern midweek

Sadio Mane is a major injury doubt for Liverpool after missing Friday’s session ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

The Metro claim the Senegalese star, who is among Liverpool’s top performers in recent weeks, scoring six times in his last five games, look set to miss the Fulham trip.

Mane suffered the latest injury after netting twice during the 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

READ ALSO: Raheem Sterling says he is hungry for more trophies with Man City this season

Interestingly, the Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday against Fulham, who are 13 points adrift of the dreaded drop zone.

At the last count, German boss Jurgen Klopp will also miss the services of Jordan Henderson, who also missed training with an ankle injury after 13 minutes in the UCL clash with Bayern

Naby Keita despite not making the trip to Germany was also missing in action during the session.

Already, Klopp has sounded a note of warning to Liverpool squad members to be cautious against Fulham irrespective of the position on the log.

“This is a very important game for us. We are focused on our situation, it’s difficult but we have to see it as an opportunity,” Klopp summed up.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jürgen Klopp insists he wants to be judged by God and not after trophies he wins at Premier League campaigners Liverpool.

According to The Guardian, the German tactician, whose side Liverpool remain on course to cart home the Premier League and the Champions League, when thy trade tackles with Porto in the quarter-finals, is not ready to open talks about winning his trophy this term.

Klopp stressed that the Reds performance against Bayern on Wednesday have elevated the club to the level it rightly belong.

He waved off the idea that his tenure as Liverpool manager is centered on trophies.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...