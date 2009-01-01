Home | News | General | Olivier Giroud demands 1 thing at Chelsea or he leaves this summer

- Olivier Giroud has stated that he is tired of not having active playing game at Chelsea

- This comes after Giroud scored a hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev this week in Europa

- Giroud explained that he cannot continue in such role at Chelsea this season

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has made it clear that he is tired of sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge and could face the exit doors this summer if the situation does not improve.

Giroud has been forced to settle for a reserve role at the Blues this term under Maurizio Sarri, but has made the most of his chances in the Europa League.

Against Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv, Olivier Giroud scored hat-trick and the 2018 World Cup winner has now scored nine goals in nine European games this season.

When asked if he'd be willing to remain a role player due to his advancing age, Giroud snapped: "No. No chance. I'm a competitor.

"I'm 32 but I'm still young. I feel very well physically. When I do the tests on the treadmill I have to say that I have one of the best tests at the club.

"I have the motivation to carry on. Some of the boys asked me why I didn't retire with the national team after the World Cup.

"But I'm still hungry and I know how much I will miss football after my career. I want more and more. I think I have a few nice years in front of me,'' Giroud explained according to UK Sun.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud reportedly emerged as top transfer target for Spanish League giants Barcelona when the season comes to an end.

The Catalans are shopping for back up attackers for ageing Luis Suarez who scored twice in his side's 3-0 win over Eibar at the Camp Nou last weekend.

