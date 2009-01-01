Home | News | General | Olivier Giroud demands 1 thing at Chelsea or he leaves this summer
Olivier Giroud demands 1 thing at Chelsea or he leaves this summer



- Olivier Giroud has stated that he is tired of not having active playing game at Chelsea

- This comes after Giroud scored a hat-trick against Dynamo Kiev this week in Europa

- Giroud explained that he cannot continue in such role at Chelsea this season

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has made it clear that he is tired of sitting on the bench at Stamford Bridge and could face the exit doors this summer if the situation does not improve.

Giroud has been forced to settle for a reserve role at the Blues this term under Maurizio Sarri, but has made the most of his chances in the Europa League.

Against Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv, Olivier Giroud scored hat-trick and the 2018 World Cup winner has now scored nine goals in nine European games this season.

When asked if he'd be willing to remain a role player due to his advancing age, Giroud snapped: "No. No chance. I'm a competitor.

