Real Madrid eye mega million move for 1 Premier League star and it is not Eden Hazard



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26 minutes ago
- Raheem Sterling has emerged as a target for Spanish club Real Madrid

- Los Blancos' gaffer Zinedine Zidane wants the Englishman at the club this summer

- But it is not yet clear if Manchester City will want to lose one of their best players

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Spanish club Real Madrid as part of Los Blancos' plan to rebuild their squad.

Returnee Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a fan of Raheem Sterling and wants the Englishman at the Bernabeu when this season comes to an end.

Real are bracing themselves for a £300m-plus summer spree with Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen also on their list of transfer targets.

Raheem Sterling has been in superb form this season in the Premier League for Man City as the Citizens are fighting to retain their EPL title.

