- Raheem Sterling has emerged as a target for Spanish club Real Madrid

- Los Blancos' gaffer Zinedine Zidane wants the Englishman at the club this summer

- But it is not yet clear if Manchester City will want to lose one of their best players

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling has reportedly emerged as a summer target for Spanish club Real Madrid as part of Los Blancos' plan to rebuild their squad.

Returnee Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a fan of Raheem Sterling and wants the Englishman at the Bernabeu when this season comes to an end.

Real are bracing themselves for a £300m-plus summer spree with Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen also on their list of transfer targets.

Raheem Sterling has been in superb form this season in the Premier League for Man City as the Citizens are fighting to retain their EPL title.

Manchester City are certain to fight to keep Sterling, 24, as he signed a new £300,000-a-week contract until 2023 last November.

They will also be keen to keep their squad in tact in the face of long-running worries about potential transfer bans.

This season, Raheem Sterling has scored 15 goals in 27 Premier League games for Manchester City.

Manchester City are currently topping the Premier League standings with 74 points after 30 games played so far.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Raheem Sterling is hungry for more success with Manchester City as the 2018-19 campaign enters critical stage across Europe.

According to the report, the England forward, who netted the winning spot-kick for City against Chelsea in February’s Carabao Cup final is upbeat the Citizens can win the remaining three competitions they are involved this term.

