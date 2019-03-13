Home | News | General | Mr Jollof, AY, others, vow to sponsor education of little girl sent home from school for owing fees
Real Madrid eye mega million move for 1 Premier League star and it is not Eden Hazard
Police commissioner Wakili has not been fair to us - Kano APC

Mr Jollof, AY, others, vow to sponsor education of little girl sent home from school for owing fees



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- A young girl identified as Success has since gone viral for her display of annoyance after being sent home from school

- Success was sent home for not paying her school fees and she explained that she preferred being flogged to going home

- Nigerian celebs have been touched by her outspokenness and a few of them have promised to sponsor her education till university level

In most Nigerian schools, fee defaulters are usually sent home after being flogged and many would wonder the effectiveness of this form of punishment.

A young school girl in Warri, Delta state, Success, has gained the attention of Nigerians after she was spotted being outspoken about the perceived injustice.

The little girl had been sent home from school for not paying her school fees and she complained at the punishment. Success even revealed that she would rather be flogged rather than be sent home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Since the video went viral on Instagram, a number of Nigerians have reacted in various ways. Many people found the girl’s action funny while others were saddened that she would be denied an education over her parent’s inability to pay her fees.

Nigerian celebs react to video of young school girl who was sent home for non-payment of fees

Nigerian celebs react to video of young school girl who was sent home for non-payment of fees
Source: Instagram

Some Nigerian celebrities were also moved by Success’s plight and they took to social media to react. Toke Makinwa took to her Twitter page to explain that no one should be humiliated in that manner for wanting a better life.

She tweeted: “I am so sick to my stomach watching this. No child should be put under pressure, no child should be humiliated and made to suffer for wanting a better life."

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 122