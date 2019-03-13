Home | News | General | Mr Jollof, AY, others, vow to sponsor education of little girl sent home from school for owing fees

- A young girl identified as Success has since gone viral for her display of annoyance after being sent home from school

- Success was sent home for not paying her school fees and she explained that she preferred being flogged to going home

- Nigerian celebs have been touched by her outspokenness and a few of them have promised to sponsor her education till university level

In most Nigerian schools, fee defaulters are usually sent home after being flogged and many would wonder the effectiveness of this form of punishment.

A young school girl in Warri, Delta state, Success, has gained the attention of Nigerians after she was spotted being outspoken about the perceived injustice.

The little girl had been sent home from school for not paying her school fees and she complained at the punishment. Success even revealed that she would rather be flogged rather than be sent home.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Since the video went viral on Instagram, a number of Nigerians have reacted in various ways. Many people found the girl’s action funny while others were saddened that she would be denied an education over her parent’s inability to pay her fees.

Nigerian celebs react to video of young school girl who was sent home for non-payment of fees

Source: Instagram

Some Nigerian celebrities were also moved by Success’s plight and they took to social media to react. Toke Makinwa took to her Twitter page to explain that no one should be humiliated in that manner for wanting a better life.

She tweeted: “I am so sick to my stomach watching this. No child should be put under pressure, no child should be humiliated and made to suffer for wanting a better life."

Instagram comedian and politician, Mr Jollof, took it a notch higher by promising to grant Success scholarship to university level. He wrote: "Please who can locate this child for me ? I will give her scholarship till she graduates from university Please anyone with useful information should contact me THANK YOU"

READ ALSO: Collapsed school building marked for demolition - Lagos lawmaker

Another comedian, Ayo Makun, who had successfully reached the child revealed that she reminded him of another young boy, Taju, whose life improved after Nigerian celebs came to his aid. He also advised Nigerians to help little kids around them that are in similar situations.

See more reactions from known personalities below:

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com)

This is wonderful. We are hopeful that little Success will get the education she needs.

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a nursery and primary school located at Itafaji, Lagos Island, collapsed on March 13, 2019. Many residents and pupils were said to have lost their lives.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Lagos School Collapse: Pregnant woman, children among those affected - Residents | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...