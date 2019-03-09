Home | News | General | Police commissioner Wakili has not been fair to us - Kano APC

- The Kano state commissioner for local government affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, said the state police commissioner has been unfair to APC

- Garo also challenged the police commissioner’s claim that the police saved the deputy governor from mob action, insisting the deputy governor was wrongly arrested

- The Kano commissioner, therefore, called on the police boss to fair to his party, saying the party is not going to fold its arms

The Kano state commissioner for local government affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, who doubles as the secretary of the Ganduje Campaign Organisation, has reportedly accused the state police commissioner, Wakili Muhammad, of being unfair to the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Garo alleged that the Kano police commissioner was biased in his actions and unfair to APC, saying “we are not going to take it again because he has not been fair to us.”

According to Leadership, Garo made the statement on Friday, March 15, while speaking with newsmen on his recent detention by the police command for allegedly disrupting the collation of the March 9, 2019 governorship election result in Nasarawa local government area.

Garo further alleged that the police commissioner wrongly arrested the deputy governor and later claimed that they saved him from mob action.

He said: “If he (Wakili) claimed he did not arrest the deputy governor how come that he was placed behind the counter at the police headquarters?”

He said that he heard news of some hoodlums trying to disrupt the collation of results at the Nasarawa Collation Centre, the night preceding the governorship election and called the deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, because it is his local government, and the council chairman, Lamin Sani and they went to see what was happening at the centre.

The commissioner claimed that it was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that disrupted the exercise by tearing the result sheet, which, he said was confirmed to INEC by the returning officer in the area.

The commissioner explained that they were harassed by PDP hoodlums even at the police headquarters but nothing was done to stop them.

Garo added: “We are calling on the Kano state police commissioner to be fair to our people because we will not fold our arms and see him accusing and becoming selective.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kano state police command dismissed rumours on the purported transfer of the commissioner of police in the state.

“The CP is still in Kano," the command’s spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said in a statement issued in Kano on Wednesday, March 13.

He urged members of the public to ignore the rumour, describing it as the handiwork of mischief makers.

Haruna stressed that the command would not be distracted by such rumours, adding that already, police personnel have arrested three persons suspected of buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from illegible voters in areas earmarked for the rerun governorship election.

