Home | News | General | Davido surpasses Wizkid, others, becomes first Nigerian singer to hit 10m followers on Instagram

- Nigerian music star, Davido, niow has 10 million followers on Instagram

- The singer is the first Nigerian artiste to have such a high social media following

- The DMW boss took to his page to celebrate the achievement

Social media following goes a long way in giving celebrities the reach they desire. This goes to show that people enjoy their work and their content.

The larger a fan base, the better credibility a person has. Nigerian celebrities usually do not joke with their social media followers as they do all they can to entertain them.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

One of Nigeria’s biggest stars, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke recently got the encouragement he desires after his followers on Instagram reached 10 million.

READ ALSO: Nigerians and music lovers all over the world react after Davido’s eclectic performance at the O2Arena

The singer also took to his Insta story to slam haters who often troll him for posting his achievements from time to time. He explained that he is posting every win for everyone to see.

Photo: @davidoofficial / Instastory

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, Davido is the only Nigerian entertainer to reach such a high level of followers. His greatest competitor and colleague, Wizkid, has just 7.2 million followers on the application while another big star, Burna Boy, has 2.5 million followers.

This great achievement of Davido’s is coming in less than two months after the singer celebrated having 9 million followers on Instagram.

Seeing as his followers are rapidly growing, the music star is definitely doing something right.

Congrats to him.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (formerly NAIJ.com)

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Wizkid, Davido, D'banj steal show with amazing performances at Burna Boy's concert | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...