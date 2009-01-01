Home | News | General | Lady shares message she got from the wife of man she wished a happy birthday

When it comes to marking territories and keeping one's partner in check, it appears there are no limits to what people will do to protect their relationships, even if it means sliding into DMs to warn people from wishing your significant other a happy birthday.

This was the case of a Facebook user identified as Cynthia Valerian Raphaels, who shared a message she got from the wife of a Facebook friend she wished a happy birthday. Apparently the wife wasn't comfortable with her referring to her husband as 'dear' and so she requested the message be deleted.

Sharing the message and her response, she wrote: "Haaaa, Facebook, I will soon leave this space to YouTube and have my sanity. I now know that "Dear" is a romantic name. I don't know how I can get to my birthday settings, so i will know the man with the name Stephen that I sent birthday messages yesterday on his timeline bikonu!

Facebook reminds me of people's birthday and I click on the link and send them wishes.What a crazy way to start my morning with this message. Odinma!! Sorry oooo madam biko."

See their conversation below:

In a more hilarious twist, a young lady took to Twitter to share the story of how a jealous man threatened a guy who he thought was having an affair with his girlfriend. According to the story, the jealous man’s girlfriend saves the mystery guy’s picture on her phone and sends them to her female friends.

This man got really jealous and searched for the other guy’s number through a mutual friend on Facebook. The gentlemen had one of the funniest conversations ever. Their conversation was shared on Twitter by one IZWELETHU (@miss_andisa).

