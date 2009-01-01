Home | News | General | Oil and gas, Nigeria’s worst misfortune - Ooni of Ife

- Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has said that the discovery of oil and gas has become Nigeria's greatest misfortune

- Ogunwusi said that little attention has been given to the country's tourism potential which, according to him, is inexhaustible

- He further said that domestic tourism is the future of the country and that is the way things can get better

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has said that the greatest misfortune that has ever befallen Nigeria as a nation was the discovery of oil and gas.

Ogunwusi said this on Friday, March 15, during a courtesy visit by the National Executive of Nigeria Tour Operators (NATOP) to the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The executive members were led by Bilikisu Abdul, NATOP’s president and accompanied by some journalists.

The traditional ruler said that Nigerians had failed to develop the tourism potential in the country due to the discovery of crude oil.

He said that Nigerians had also forgotten that every nation’s tourism potential was inexhaustible compared to its oil and gas that has a life span.

”As a nation, our biggest problem has been discovering oil; we have different tourism products rich in content which are nature based, tourism is not exhaustible but oil is.

”It is important for us to propagate domestic tourism, it is the future of the country and that is the way things can get better.

”We should encourage people to travel within the confines of the nation, we should focus on things nature has blessed us with and take away every negative charge in us.

”Tourism is something I am very passionate about, I don’t joke with it so let us all collectively groom it together,” he said.

The Ooni of Ife also in his responses to requests made earlier by the leaders of the groups under NATOP assured them of his royal support.

He promised to attend the Akwaaba Travel Market in September, 2019 Calabar carnival slated for December and NATOP Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April.

He said he was going to channel his resources to the success of the tourism events as each was capable of attracting tourists into the nation.

He commended NATOP’s president for her doggedness and sense of responsibility to ensuring that the Nigerian tourism sites were well marketed.

”I will say that you all have my full support for all these programmes tabled before me today, we will work together to take Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

