Raheem Sterling reacts on his targets with Manchester City this campaign
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
- Raheem Sterling is looking forward to win more trophies with Man City this campaign

- The Pep Guardiola is flying high after claiming the Carabao Cup and are still pushing for glory in three other competitions

- Sterling has netted 19 goals for City so far

Raheem Sterling is hungry for more success with Manchester City as the 2018-19 campaign enters critical stage across Europe.

According to The Sun citing Sport360, the England forward, who netted the winning spot-kick for City against Chelsea in February’s Carabao Cup final is upbeat the Citizens can win the remaining three competitions they are involved this term.

At the last count, the 24-year-old Sterling has netted 19 times for the Pep Guardiola tutored-side so far, ending Tuesday’s UCL tie against Schalke as City captain for the very first time.

