Home | News | General | Raheem Sterling reacts on his targets with Manchester City this campaign

- Raheem Sterling is looking forward to win more trophies with Man City this campaign

- The Pep Guardiola is flying high after claiming the Carabao Cup and are still pushing for glory in three other competitions

- Sterling has netted 19 goals for City so far

Raheem Sterling is hungry for more success with Manchester City as the 2018-19 campaign enters critical stage across Europe.

According to The Sun citing Sport360, the England forward, who netted the winning spot-kick for City against Chelsea in February’s Carabao Cup final is upbeat the Citizens can win the remaining three competitions they are involved this term.

At the last count, the 24-year-old Sterling has netted 19 times for the Pep Guardiola tutored-side so far, ending Tuesday’s UCL tie against Schalke as City captain for the very first time.

READ ALSO: Ancelotti set for tough clash against Arsenal as Napoli suffer 3 injury blow

“It probably is my best season because I have followed up from the last one.

“That’s what I wanted to do, keep improving, keep trying to do well for the team.

“I just try to keep going and be there for the team and massive moments.

“It’s not just about scoring goals, it’s about scoring goals that are vital, that make a difference and count towards us lifting a trophy.

“As a child, being a striker, winger, scoring as many goals as possible is a joy. You dream of getting a hat-trick.

“When you become a professional, it’s a lot harder and you have to take those moments,” Sterling was quoted as saying by Sport360.

Speaking further, Sterling, who was tipped as Footballer of the Year by England boss Gareth Southgate insists were words of encouragement.

“They were great comments. But at the end of the day all I can do is try to play football with my team, try to play well and try to win trophies.

“Trophies are the ones that decide these things. I’m chasing these things,” Sterling stressed, even as he was quick to comment on being handed the captain’s armband after David Silva was substituted in Tuesday’s 7-0 bashing of Schalke.

“I felt proud. David insisted I take the armband so that was something great to hear.

“It was something I was immensely happy to do, to captain the team on a night like that and getting through to the quarter-finals.

“I know it wasn’t at the start of the game, but for him to give me that responsibility was amazing,” he noted.

Guardiola’s side are still active in all competitions — with the Spaniard dismissing the notion.

But Sterling is confident they are ready to give it a run after winning 17 out of 19 games in all competitions.

“It’s about persistence. Sometimes you are down and disappointed, but you have to keep going, keep winning and focus on ourselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football app for FREE to instantly access stats, news and live updates

“That’s what the manager told us and what we have been doing. Now nothing changes.

“We are taking things game by game, the Premier League, the Champions League and now the FA Cup.

“But we have to believe we can win every game, that has to be the mentality,” Sterling submitted.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...