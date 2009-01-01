Zidane begins new Madrid era by replacing ‘keeper Courtois’ with Navas
- 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Zinedine Zidane restored old favourites for his first game since being re - appointed coach of Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois was dropped for Keylor Navas while Isco and Marcelo both returned.
Gareth Bale was also named in the starting line - up at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as Madrid launched their new era under Zidane at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Courtois was the biggest surprise , given he was bought by Madrid for around 40 million euros ($ 45 million ) last summer and had established himself ahead of Navas under Santiago Solari.
But Navas was a key figure under Zidane , who had tried to dissuade the club from signing another goalkeeper while he was in charge.
Isco ’ s recall was another show of intent given the Spaniard had not started a single league game under Solari , while Marcelo came back too , having lost his place at left - back to promising 22 - year - old Sergio Reguilon.
Bale ’ s selection suggests Zidane is at least prepared to offer the Welshman a chance to stake his claim. Zidane lost faith in Bale last season , with the pair ’ s relationship growing increasingly strained before Zidane announced his departure.
Madrid lie 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona , who play away at Real Betis on Sunday.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles