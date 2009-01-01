Home | News | General | Zidane begins new Madrid era by replacing ‘keeper Courtois’ with Navas
COLLAPSED SCHOOL: Aisha Buhari visits victims in hospital
Prove my alliance with FG – Charly Boy challenges Deji Adeyanju

Zidane begins new Madrid era by replacing ‘keeper Courtois’ with Navas



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Zinedine Zidane restored old favourites for his first game since being re - appointed coach of Real Madrid as Thibaut Courtois was dropped for Keylor Navas while Isco and Marcelo both returned.

Gareth Bale was also named in the starting line - up at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as Madrid launched their new era under Zidane at home to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Courtois was the biggest surprise , given he was bought by Madrid for around 40 million euros ($ 45 million ) last summer and had established himself ahead of Navas under Santiago Solari.

But Navas was a key figure under Zidane , who had tried to dissuade the club from signing another goalkeeper while he was in charge.

Isco ’ s recall was another show of intent given the Spaniard had not started a single league game under Solari , while Marcelo came back too , having lost his place at left - back to promising 22 - year - old Sergio Reguilon.

Bale ’ s selection suggests Zidane is at least prepared to offer the Welshman a chance to stake his claim. Zidane lost faith in Bale last season , with the pair ’ s relationship growing increasingly strained before Zidane announced his departure.

Madrid lie 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona , who play away at Real Betis on Sunday.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 112