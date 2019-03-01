Home | News | General | Prove my alliance with FG – Charly Boy challenges Deji Adeyanju
Prove my alliance with FG – Charly Boy challenges Deji Adeyanju



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  1 hour ago
Co-convener of ‘Our Mumu Don Do Movement’, Charly Oputa has reacted to resignation and allegations by Deji Adeyanju that he was working with the Federal Government.
Recall that Nigerian Activist, Deji Adeyanju had dumped ‘Our Mumu Don Do movement’ headed by Charly Boy.
Adeyanju, who recently regained his freedom after 78-days in detention, accused co-convener, Charly Boy of working with the ‘oppressors’ while he was in the prison.
Reacting to his resignation and allegations, the movement, in a statement, called on Adeyanju to provide evidence of working with oppressors.

The statement read in part: “The management of the Omudodu Youths Foundation officially acknowledges the resignation notice by Mr. Deji Adejanju circulated on social media on Wednesday, March 13, 2019’.
“On the loss of confidence in the Chairman and Convener of Our Mumu Don Do Movement, Mr Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), cited by Mr. Adeyanju as his reason for exiting the Organization, we will be willing to review evidence to back these allegations and seek redress if substantiated.
“Our Mumu Do Do movement has not compromised and will not compromise its independence, its impartiality and its commitment in Nigerian People.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
