Don’t succumb to pressure to rig inconclusive polls – Nigerians in diaspora write Buhari

Nigerians in diaspora have advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to bow to pressure from any individual or political party, encouraging him to meddle in the conduct of the inconclusive polls in some States of the federation.

Of particular reference, the Nigerians in diaspora said there were alleged subterranean moves by some powerful individuals within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress to rig the inconclusive governorship election in Kano State.

The group, under the auspices of Concerned Kano Citizens (CKC), said the shocking outcome of the governorship election was caused by Governor Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje’s poor performances and corrupt tendencies that had dogged the APC-led government in Kano State.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, is leading in the yet yo be concluded poll with a margin of 26,513 votes.

In a letter dated March 15, 2019 and signed by its Chairperson, Hajia Amina Bambado and Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq from Washington DC, United Stated of America and made available to newsmen in Adi Ekiti on Saturday, reminded President Buhari that he would continue to wield enormous influences and control in Kano whether APC wins or not.

“Our fear had been that President Muhammadu Buhari will lose more fans in Kano if he deploys federal might to rig the election.

“It baffles us that President Buhari and APC could allow governor Ganduje to seek reelection in spite of that video evidence that confirmed how he had been collecting kickbacks running into several millions of dollars from contractors.

“The leadership of the party in Lagos, led by APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu prevented governor Akinwumi Ambode, who committed lesser offences from going for second term. Why this disparity?

” Winning election in Kano could have been easy for APC if the right person was fielded. You could see how they supported President Buhari, this was because of his personality and he will continue to enjoy that support.

“We have seen how some governors and APC leaders have been plotting to use Osun strategy in Kano, this will fail. The will of the people should not be allowed to be subverted”, the group insisted.

The concerned citizens added that President Buhari should do all within his powers to ensure that adequate security is provided to thwart any kind of vote-buying, voter intimidation or rigging in whatever guise.

“He should also call the APC national chairman, Com. Adams Oshiomhole to order and advise him to desist from interfering in Kano’s politics. We cannot be muzzled to follow the script of power play aimed at 2023 elections. Let voters exercise their franchise and vote on the March 23 and whoever wins be declared without delay”.

The group added: “As concerned Kano citizens, we felt duty bound to call the attention of Mr. President, the International community and all well-meaning Nigerians that any attempt to impose the current government against the wish of the people will not augur well for our democracy and could lead to unwanted development.

“If Mr. President could sacrifice his integrity on corruption drive for the sake of Ganduje, instead of strengthening it by punishing him, we don’t believe a single loss of life in Kano because of Ganduje is worth it.

“We humbly demand Mr. President to reciprocate our gesture for being his defenders through thick and thin, to save Kano and our politics in the most trying time of our political history and allow us vote freely for whoever we like”, it concluded.

