Home | News | General | You should have ended the video- Linda Osifo slams Mc Galaxy
Okorocha to Ihedioha: Get sworn in before issuing directives
Buhari now poorer than he was in 2015 - Osinbajo

You should have ended the video- Linda Osifo slams Mc Galaxy



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Svelte actress, Linda Osifo has reacted over Etinosa stripping naked during MC Galaxy’s Instagram live video yesterday.
The talented actress in her Instagram post said Mc Galaxy should have ended the video when she was about to go nude.
She wrote: “People are going through deep things we don’t know about! Emotionally, spiritually, and in many ways and find easy comfort in substances and other stuff! Can’t say much, but no one has anyone’s back from what it seems! No one!
 “We all have choices as adults, YES! I know! But we all are meant to be our brothers/sisters keeper, especially in uncontrollable moments! I nor dey talk oh, but this particular shit pained me.

“Utterly ridiculously madness! May God protect us in anything that we are not too strong to handle,” she wrote.

It was recalled that the moment Etinosa went completely naked and Mc Galaxy opted to end the video, she refused saying: ”If dem born you well cut me off, dem no born you well. If you cut it, I will cut you in life. Is it your body? F*ck you”.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 113