Ibadan building collapse: All trapped victims rescued, says Oyo govt

Oyo State Government on Saturday morning disclosed that there was no casualty in the building collapse incident which occurred on Friday.

Eyewitnesses said the building, located in Sogoye, along Bode, Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State, had collapsed suddenly while still under construction, with several people injured and others trapped underneath.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Toye Arulogun, the government stated that the multi-agency rescue operation team set up by the Governor was able to achieve the evacuation of all victims from the collapsed building which was under construction as at the time of the incident.

He noted that the injured, who are in stable condition, have been taken to the hospital while no death was recorded.

According to Arulogun, “Upon hearing the news of the incident, the Governor set up a multi-agency rescue team which promptly swung into action, mobilising equipment, materials and personnel. The team was able to rescue the two victims trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building as three were initially rescued manually and no fatality was recorded in the rescue operation which ended 3.45am today.”

The Government spokesperson further said that an investigation into the incident will be carried out by the relevant agencies while admonishing building construction practitioners to desist from cutting corners and using cheap materials.

