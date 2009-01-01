Music star, Davido sets another record
Award-winning musician, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has hit 10 million followers on Instagram.
The ”FIA” crooner thus became the first Nigerian artist to achieve such feat.
Davido took to his official Instagram account to celebrate this achievement and said that he would ”post every win for everyone to see.”
The 26-year-old artist had set such record of firsts previously.
He was the first Nigerian artist to reach 1 million, 2 million, 5 million and 9 million followers on Instagram.
His 2017 hit song, ”Fall” became the first Nigerian music video to hit 100 million views on YouTube.
The Daps-directed video had made Nigerian YouTube history as the most -viewed Nigerian music in recent times.
Also, his song, ‘Wonder Woman’ was listed as one of the hottest tracks from across the African continent by Apple Music.
Another Nigerian artist with a large fan base on social media is Wizkid, with 7.2 million followers.
