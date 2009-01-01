FG condemns terrorist attacks in New Zealand
The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the terrorist attack on two places of worship in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said this in a statement by the Ministry’s Spokesperson, George Edokpa, on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Onyeama condemned the attacks which took place during Jumaat Prayers on Friday killing 49 Muslim worshippers and injured many others.
The minister who regretted the barbaric and vicious acts unleashed against innocent worshippers expressed Nigeria’s sympathies to New Zealand.
“Nigeria stands in solidarity with New Zealand in their time of grief and fully supports the prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.
He condoled with the government and the people of New Zealand and prayed for God to grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and wished the injured speedy recovery.
