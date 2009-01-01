Home | News | General | Wolves beat Man United to reach FA Cup semi-final at the Molineux Stadium
Wolves beat Man United to reach FA Cup semi-final at the Molineux Stadium



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23 minutes ago
Wolves defeated Man United 2-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, March 16, at the Molineux Stadium to seal a semi-final spot.

The encounter saw both sides battle to a barren draw in the first stanza despite numerous scoring opportunities.

