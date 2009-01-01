Home | News | General | Wolves beat Man United to reach FA Cup semi-final at the Molineux Stadium

Wolves defeated Man United 2-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, March 16, at the Molineux Stadium to seal a semi-final spot.

The encounter saw both sides battle to a barren draw in the first stanza despite numerous scoring opportunities.

READ ALSO: Kylian Mbappe 'hit with £180,000 fine' by PSG as Madrid keep watch

In the 70th minute Raul Jimenez netted the opener to hand Wolves the lead with 29 minutes of play left.

And six minutes later Diogo Jota increased Wolves advantage after netting the second for the home-side.

United tried their best to get back into the contest and on the 90th minute Marcus Rashford pulled one gial back to ensure both teams were on their toes in the last moments of the game.

And at the blast of the final whistle.Wolves held on as the scoreboard read Wolves 2-1 Man United.

The performance saw Wolves progress to the semi-final stage of the FA Cup.

...More to follow

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

I scored more frequently than Rashidi Yekini - Segun Odegbami | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...