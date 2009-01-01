Home | News | General | Presidency keeps mum on Buhari’s CSO removal

Following reports that the chief security officer (CSO) to President Muhammadu Buhari has been removed, the presidency is yet to confirm to the news.

Premium Times had reported that Bashir Abubakar was removed and replaced by Idris Ahmed from the headquarters of the State Security Services in Abuja.

It was gathered that Abubakar was ordered to proceed on an immediate “strategic course” at a university in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the insistence of the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi.

Although details are still sketchy about Abubakar's removal, Daily Trust reports that the presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, are yet to reply to text messages sent to them on the matter.

Abubakar before his removal was appointed as Buhari’s CSO in July 2015. He was an assistant director in the Bayelsa state command of the DSS.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the SSS in Taraba state arrested and paraded three suspects with over 300 permanent voters cards (PVCs).

According to the report, the acting state director of the DSS, Tunji Bakari, paraded the suspects in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said the arrest followed information the police received in collaboration with other security agencies.

The PVC, according to the DSS, were recovered in the house of a special assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku whose name was withheld.

