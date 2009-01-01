Home | News | General | Breaking: APC rejects INEC’s decision on Bauchi governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi has rejected the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the scheduled supplementary election in Tafawa Balewa local government area of the state.

The party said the decision and action taken by the INEC is null and void.

Speaking during a press conference in Bauchi on Saturday, March 16, the Bauchi state APC chairman, Uba Nana, said the position taken by the electoral body contravenes the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

Nana said INEC is not empowered to reverse any decision taken at the Collation Center by the Returning Officer appointed for that purpose.

He also accused INEC national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education, Festus Okoye, and his committee of denying the party fair hearing on the matter.

Nana said: “Considering the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), and the INEC Guidelines for 2019 General Elections, INEC is not empowered to reverse any decision taken at the Collation Center by the Returning Officer appointed for that purpose."

“Such decisions can only be reversed by a Court of law, especially when INEC cannot Approbate and Reprobate.

“The composition of the committee is also questionable as the Committee chairman, Festus Okoye Esq, is a close ally of and ex-personal Solicitor of Hon. Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“No justice can be done by the committee chairman who is interested in the whole issues and the instant circumstances," Nana noted.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC had said that the collation and announcement of results from the Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi for the governorship election will be completed since the duplicate and original registration area results are available.

Okoye revealed that the collation of the said results will take place on Tuesday, March 19.

Okoye said:“The Commission has taken the following decisions: Approved the resumption and conclusion of the collation of results."

