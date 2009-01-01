Home | News | General | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts on Man United’s UCL chances against Barcelona in last-8 round

- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Manchester United can win the Champions League top prize

- United will battle Barcelona in the quarter-finals stage of the UCL next month

- Four Premier League clubs are still in running for the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat Manchester United can claim the Champions League silverware despite after facing Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals round.

According to Metro, Manchester United displayed a top class comeback against PSG, to seal a spot in the quarter-final of the UCL.

On the other hand, Barcelona were too hot for Ligue 1 campaigners Lyon, after Lionel Messi ensued Lyon were thrashed 5-1 on aggregate.

Interestingly, Friday’s draw in Nyon saw United draw Barca to hand interim boss Solskjaer a return to Nou Camp where he netted the legendary winning goal against Bayern 20 years ago in the final of 1999 Champions League.

The winner of the contest will Liverpool in the semis if the Reds hold their own against Porto in the quarter-final.

“I think we’ve shown against Paris St-Germain that on any given day we can beat a top team,” explained United interim manager Solskjaer.

“Any team can beat anyone of the eight. There’s still top, top quality. Of course, with Cristiano [Ronaldo] still in it I don’t think it’s opened up that much.

“There are so many variables and these games will be decided by margins.

“Of course that VAR, even though for me it’s a penalty, you can still be unlucky and not get it in the last minute and then we’d be out and no one would really remember the PSG performance.

“I believe that you get what you deserve in life, in sports. If you put the work in, if you work hard, show the right attitude, if you go in every single day and do the right things you can maximise your chances.

“So yes, we can go all the way but you’ve got to be lucky and good along the way,” Solskjaer submitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lionel Messi and Barcelona are struggling to overcome the quarter-final 'curse' of the Champions League despite United supporters fear to battle the Catalans.

According to The Mirror, Messi and his Barcelona teammates are now rated favourites to win the UCL after Real Madrid's exit, but they will have to see off United to achieve the target

And United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must find a way to ensure the players’ morale is fired up.

