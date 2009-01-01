Home | News | General | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts on Man United’s UCL chances against Barcelona in last-8 round
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts on Man United’s UCL chances against Barcelona in last-8 round



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Manchester United can win the Champions League top prize

- United will battle Barcelona in the quarter-finals stage of the UCL next month

- Four Premier League clubs are still in running for the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is upbeat Manchester United can claim the Champions League silverware despite after facing Spanish giants Barcelona in the quarter-finals round.

According to Metro, Manchester United displayed a top class comeback against PSG, to seal a spot in the quarter-final of the UCL.

On the other hand, Barcelona were too hot for Ligue 1 campaigners Lyon, after Lionel Messi ensued Lyon were thrashed 5-1 on aggregate.

