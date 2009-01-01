Home | News | General | Aguero on fire as Man City embarrass Swansea in FA Cup quarterfinal match
Aguero on fire as Man City embarrass Swansea in FA Cup quarterfinal match



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 35 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Swansea City vs Manchester City's FA Cup quarterfinal match ended in favor of the Citizens

- Pep Guardiola's men came back from two goals down to win this match thanks to Aguero

- VAR was not used in this tie because it was not played at a Premier League stadium

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have qualified for the 2018/2019 English FA Cup semifinal after beating Swansea City 3-2 on Saturday night, March 16.

It was a great come back for Manchester City who were 2-0 down going into the second half of the encounter.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola started most of his first team players in this match with only Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling starting from the bench.

The hosts scored the first goal in the 20th minute via a penalty when Fabian Delph brought down Roberts in which the referee blew the whistle and the kick was scored by Matt Grimes.

