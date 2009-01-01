Home | News | General | Aguero on fire as Man City embarrass Swansea in FA Cup quarterfinal match

- Swansea City vs Manchester City's FA Cup quarterfinal match ended in favor of the Citizens

- Pep Guardiola's men came back from two goals down to win this match thanks to Aguero

- VAR was not used in this tie because it was not played at a Premier League stadium

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have qualified for the 2018/2019 English FA Cup semifinal after beating Swansea City 3-2 on Saturday night, March 16.

It was a great come back for Manchester City who were 2-0 down going into the second half of the encounter.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola started most of his first team players in this match with only Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling starting from the bench.

The hosts scored the first goal in the 20th minute via a penalty when Fabian Delph brought down Roberts in which the referee blew the whistle and the kick was scored by Matt Grimes.

Nine minutes later, Swansea City netted their second goal through Bersant Celina who was brilliantly assisted by Nathan Dyer.

First 45 minutes however ended with Swansea City leading 2-0 against Manchester City.

But Manchester City came back strong in the second half with Bernardo Silva scoring in the 69th minute before an own goal from goalkeeper Nordfeldt restored parity for the Citizens.

Sergio Aguero netted the winner in the 88th minute when Bernardo Silva curled a cross into the box and the Argentine got ahead of his marker and stooped to finish with a fine header into the bottom corner.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City star Sergio Aguero celebrated his side's 3-1 victory over Watford last weekend by taking selfie with Drake concert back stage.

The 30-year-old featured for the Citizens in a match which was stolen by Raheem Sterling who bagged all three goals in the encounter.

[embedded content]

