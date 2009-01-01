Home | News | General | How my brother failed Kwara people - Saraki’s sister opens up, begs for forgiveness

- Senate president Bukola Saraki’s sister, Oyinkansola Saraki, said he was disappointed with her brother’s performance as governor and senator

- Oyinkansola said Saraki failed the people of Kwara

- The Senate president’s sister urged Kwara state governor-elect, Abdurahman Abdurazaq, to give her the “opportunity to correct the family wrong to avoid nemesis”

Senate president Bukola Saraki’s sister, Oyinkansola Saraki, has called out his brother on a national TV programme, saying said he failed to live up to expectations while he served as the governor of Kwara state.

Oyinkansola condemned her brother’s performance and begged the people of Kwara for forgiveness while appearing on TVC’s “Your View” on Thursday, March 14.

The Senate president was elected governor of Kwara in 2003. After his tenure, he refused, against his father’s wish, to support his sister, Gbemisola, a former senator, to succeed him.

Instead, he supported the incumbent governor, Ahmed Abdulfatai, who floored his sister.

The Senate president lost his political influence in the 2019 elections. Apart from failing to return to the Senate, losing the ticket to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, his annointed governorship candidate, Razak Atunwa, also lost to the APC governorship candidate, Abdurahman Abdurazaq, leading to a complete shattering of the Saraki political dynasty.

Commenting on the development, Oyinkansola said she was disappointed with the way her brother governed the state.

She said: “I am disappointed that Bukola Saraki did not do well when he was a governor in Kwara state having studied in the United Kingdom. Bukola and I studied in the United Kingdom, he knows all the good things in the United Kingdom. We think (thought) he should (would) reciprocate that in Kwara when he became the governor but he failed them.

“Even as a Senate president, he has not carried the people of Kwara along. I am not happy the way my brother served Kwarans.”

She appealed to the newly elected state governor to give her the “opportunity to correct the family wrong to avoid nemesis”.

“I just want the governor-elect to give me a chance to serve the people of Kwara. Just to say we are sorry. I don’t need an appointment. Nemesis will catch up. I don’t want nemesis to catch up on my children, my grandchildren or upon myself. That’s why I am saying the truth now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oloriegbe, the senator-elect for Kwara Central, said that he will perform far better than Saraki in the ninth Senate.

He made the assertion on Thursday, March 14 after collecting his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oloriegbe stated that Saraki did not set any standard of performance for any successor to study, despite the fact that he attained the position of Senate president.

The senator-elect stated that by his brand of politics and ambition, Saraki focused more on national politics and not on responsive and quality representation for his constituents, the people of Kwara Central.

