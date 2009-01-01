Home | News | General | Breaking: Fresh attack claims 9 lives in Kaduna

- A fresh attack in Nandu village in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state has led to the killing of nine people

- The attack which was carried out on Friday, March 15, night is said to have been a reprisal to an earlier one in the area

- Residents said the attack is suspected to have been carried out by some herders in the area

Nine people have been killed in a fresh attack in Nandu, a village in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that the attack which is suspected to be a reprisal after an initially killing before the last election, where eleven cows and twenty eight sheep were killed took place on Friday, March 15, night.

Residents said the reprisal attack is suspected to have been launched by herders in the area.

The chairman of the local government area, Charles Danladi, however said normalcy has returned to the affected area.

Danladi also said that authorities of the local government had intensified efforts at dousing down tension to prevent the possibility of counter reprisals.

According to him, youths in the area had been summoned and counseled against embarking on any acts capable of escalating the ugly situation.

Condemning the killings, the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai said nine people were reportedly killed.

El-Rufai in a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Samuel Samuel Aruwan,said the state government has been briefed by the security agencies on the killing of nine persons by criminal elements.

The governor said: “The security agencies have so far recovered nine corpses, including children. The attackers also burnt several houses in the village."

Commiserating with the families of the victims, the governor prayed for the repose of their souls of thise killed in the attack.

“Government, security agencies, traditional and religious institutions will continue to work towards sustainable peace.

“Security agencies have been deployed in the area, and the State Emergency Management Agency has been directed to immediately provide relief materials to the affected community," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that El-Rufai had dismissed suggestions that he is biased against Christians in the state, noting that he has nothing against them.

El-Rufai on Saturday, February 9, at a town hall meeting with a group of pastors said that he had never made any decision based on religion and ethnicity.

He said that his decision to pick a Muslim running mate was not based on religion and ethnicity, as speculated.

