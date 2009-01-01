Home | News | General | Threat to life: Former APC chieftain suffering from drug induced hallucination - Group

- A group has condemned an allegation against the military by a former deputy national publicity of the APC

- The group said Timi Frank is is suffering from “telltale signs of induced hallucination”

- CATE also urged the military and security agencies to be proactive in addressing the risk posed by individuals like Frank

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has alleged that former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, is suffering from “telltale signs of induced hallucination”.

The assertion by CATE follows Frank's allegation that Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai and the military high command of a plot to kill him.

This was in reaction to an online message designed by the military in which they accused the foul-mouthed activist of being a “protagonist of fake news”.

READ ALSO: Presidency keeps mum on Buhari’s CSO removal

In a statement released on Friday, March 15, in Abuja CATE's national coordinator, Gabriel Onoja, said there's a “fresh risk to Nigeria from people like Timi Frank and his paymasters in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who want to use the elections as basis to trigger fresh crisis that will snowball into major security concerns for the country.”

Onoja urged the military and security agencies to be proactive in addressing the risk posed in this regard.

He said: “CATE will continue to prefer the outcome whereby the Nigerian Army deals decisive blows to terrorists and prevents them from achieving their goals. Where these goals happen to be in the interest of an opposition party then the party would have to bear the loss of the funds it paid to the terrorists to plan attacks."

“We do not expect that any sane group or political party will be lamenting an inability to cause terror to citizens, even when the pursuit of the highest office in the land is at stake. It is even more bizarre that the choice of the channel for venting the frustration over the efficient way the Army played its role was to engage a conflicted Timi Frank to tell lies.

“In his bid to execute this nefarious assignment, Timi Frank, today, issued a false statement with the headline ‘Buratai, Military After My Life, Alleges Timi Frank’.

“Contrary to the false claims in his statement, several groups have acknowledged how the role of the military helped dampened the prospect for violence during the election. The attempt to create the impression that the elections would have run smoothly and safely without military presence borders on irresponsible," Onoja said.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian army had branded Frank and the chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, as disgruntled Nigerians who spread fake news.

The army in a tweet on Thursday, March 14, described both Frank and Galadima as protagonists of fake news.

The tweet from the army urged the public to neither spread nor retweet their false information from Frank and Galadima.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

Election not a do or die affair - Sanwoolu | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...