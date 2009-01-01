Home | News | General | Meet inspiring teenager Dylan Chidick who has gained admission to 17 universities

- A young man, Dylan Chidick, has gained admission to 17 universities out of the 18 he applied to

- According to reports, the formerly homeless lad would be the first in his family to attend university

- Dylan hopes to major in political science and become a lawyer

For most people, education is the key to success a number of individuals often hope to attain knowledge at higher levels.

Some people are opportune to live a good life and afford quality education, while others are not so fortunate but they try to make the best of their situation.

Legit.ng has gathered the report of a young lad, Dylan Chidick, who will be the first person to have a university education in his family after he gained admission to 17 out of the 18 schools he applied to.

Dylan with his mother Photo: Women Rising

Source: UGC

Dylan who lives in New Jersey had suffered very rough times with his family who were even homeless at a time. The young lad who had moved to America from Trinidad at just seven years old has now made his family proud.

He comes from a family where they barely make ends meet and they even endured homelessness with his junior twin brothers suffering from a serious heart disease.

Dylan revealed to CBS News that he had been told several times about how he would not be able to do some things but he is glad to have proved people wrong. He said: “My family went through a lot and there has been a lot of people saying, 'you can't do that,' or 'you're not going to achieve this,' and me — getting these acceptances — kind of verifies what I have been saying. I can do it and I will do it”.

The bright lad successfully gained admission to 17 out of 18 universities he applied to and his application fees were waived due to his financial situation.

Despite the setbacks in his life, Dylan, was the senior class president and the vice president of his school's National Honor Society.

Dylan has said that he would love to study political science and become a lawyer. He also hopes to help his mother achieve her dream of starting a Caribbean restaurant.

His story is inspiring. Congrats to him.

