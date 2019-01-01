Home | News | General | Akoko politics: Triumph over allied opposition

By Femi Salako

It will go down in the history of Akoko politics that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo fought many battles before he could get elected as a House member to represent Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency. He did fight oppositions from within and outside. There was no way BTO, as he is popularly called, could have won the election in spite of opposition from a sitting governor if not for the enthusiastic support of the people. Tunji-Ojo eventually triumphed over the allied opposition against all odds with 20,988 votes and thereby recorded the second highest victory margin of 8,021 votes in the entire state, after Hon. Adedayo Omolafe.

But for the widespread goodwill already gathered over the year by BTO, the outcome of the election would have been different. The name of Tunji-Ojo has become a household name in the Akoko area where he hails from. He contested the House of Representatives seat on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) and delivered for himself and the party against what seemed like insurmountable opposition.

Tunji-Ojo is clearly not in politics for personal gains because he is already made wealth and fame an accomplished businessman and management consultant before venturing into politics. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix IT, New Planet Projects Limited and other thriving companies. He attained fame, wealth and prominence on account of his hard work, diligence and determination to succeed.

He is a well-read graduate of FUTA Staff School, Akure, London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom, Britannia Information Technology Training Academy in the United Kingdom and Smith Health Care in the United Kingdom where he bagged Bachelors and Masters degree and other professional certifications. Hon. Tunji-Ojo had a stint with HSC Bank, Barclays Bank and T-Mobile across Europe. He later returned to Nigeria to add value to the Nigerian society after giving so much value in building organisations overseas. He later returned to Nigeria and started his private business which has since grown in leaps and bounds. BTO has over the years offered consultancy services to Federal Government and several of its agencies and the National Assembly.

BTO had promised in several campaign fora to deliver effective representation to his constituents and nothing short of this is expected from him after inauguration into the lower legislative chamber.

“So running for House of Representatives is to be able to position our constituency to benefit from core development while also trying to create wealth,” said BTO in one of his political campaigns. He has also promised when elected to influence, persuade and lobby the Federal Government to intervene and embark on a total reconstruction of the road in his constituency which has become an eyesore.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo has constantly emphasized that he would give thoughts to his three political priorities of Infrastructural development; Wealth creation through employment and empowerment; education and healthcare.

His severally lamentation of lack of basic infrastructure in his constituency is expected to be given deserved attention by BTO at the green chamber. “Apart from Irun Akoko, no other community in my LGA has a general hospital. Whenever there is an emergency, the patient will have to be taken to Ikare. In partnership with the primary healthcare development agency, we will facilitate the building of a primary healthcare centre in the communities that will bring quality healthcare closer to the people. It doesn’t have to be a mega building, it may be small but must be well equipped to cater to basic primary healthcare needs of the people. I see no reason why there shouldn’t be five hospitals in my LGA; one each in Ajowa, Ikaram, Oke-agbe, Arigidi, Ogbagi, Irun. That’s one of our priority areas, said Tunji-Ojo.

He also expected to deliver on the promises made concerning education during the cause of his campaign. According to BTO in one of his campaigns, “How many of our schools have functional laboratories and computer centres, libraries? We must be able to use our involvement in government to facilitate some of these things. Some schools in my constituency don’t have chairs where students can sit on, some don’t even have a window”.

Tunji-Ojo has definitely got wide exposure, impressive track record and broad network of friends to bank on for delivery of quality representation to the people of Akoko North East/West federal constituency. He also has a strong link with the grassroots to which community services has been his top priority over the years. His constant outreach and aggressive engagement with youths and women in his constituency stand clearly lend credence to his ability to deliver quality representation.

One of the things to be enjoyed by the constituents of Tunji-Ojo remains his accessibility. He has always made himself available to the people and consistently creating room to listen to and attend to the needs of his teeming constituents.

*Salako can be reached via triangle magazine8@gmail.com

