Retaining a strong pedigree

By Ayo Ayopo

The whole essence of corporate organizations is to remain focused on maintaining strong adherence to ethical standards and superior service delivery. Most corporate organizations especially the ones in the insurance sector need to remain vibrant and dynamic to instil public confidence. This is the view of the apathy that trails insurance practice in Nigeria.

From left: Mr. Segun Balogun, Managing Director of Lasaco Assurance Plc; Mr. Eddie Efekoha, Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance and Mr. Tope Smart, Managing Director of NEM Insurance Plc at the 2017 AIO in Kampala.

NEM Insurance Plc has remained a reputable company with its avowed commitment to professionalism and exemplary service. The company has depth in technical know-how and professionalism that distinguishes it from its peers.

With a strong global pedigree, NEM insurance remains the toast of investors with its foray into the West African sub Region with its commencement of business in Ghana. The operations of the company were expanded to further develop a profitable bottom line.

It is the philosophy of the Company is to focus on its Shareholders vision of making it a model of sound Insurance Practice for the Nation’s Insurance Industry and to participate actively in the economic development of the Country. Without any iota of doubt, NEM Insurance has remained a forward-looking and vibrant organization. The company deploys creative intelligence and robust business strategy aimed at meeting the needs of its clientele. The company ensures strict adherence to business ethics through Prompt settlement of claims and developing a virile and innovative client relations programme

NEM Insurance is poised to build a customer satisfying Insurance institution that is passionate about adding value to the interests of all stakeholders. The company has retooled its services for guaranteed customer satisfaction. This is part of the strategic efforts of the company to establish a solid reputation as a customer-centric organization.

The Group Managing Director of NEM Insurance, Mr Tope Smart stated that the company is ensuring its customers have unfettered access to its numerous product and services. This is one potent reason the company leverages on the ICT platform as a veritable avenue to raise the bar of superior service delivery.

The Group Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc, Mr Tope Smart opined that the future of Insurance rested with the people at the lowest ebb of society who might never even have heard of what insurance really was about. He asserted that the company is focused on penetrating the uninsured people and create awareness about insurance services. He said that NEM has started making efforts to reach the people at the grassroots through retail and micro-insurance. In order to achieve this, he continued, “We are also working with other stakeholders in the industry to see to it that the uninsured are insured”. NEM Insurance is poised to build a customer satisfying Insurance institution that is passionate about adding value to the interests of all stakeholders. The company has retooled its services for guaranteed customer satisfaction.

This is part of the strategic efforts of the company to establish a solid reputation as a customer-centric organization. He explained that although NEM Insurance has created a niche for herself as a “customer-satisfying” organization, she would not rest on her oars but seek new and creative ways through which she would better satisfy her customers. One of the numerous ways to achieve this strategic vision is through seamless service delivery through the company’s ICT platform. the operations of the organization have been rejuvenated for customers to have great customer experience with NEM. The company is clearly positioned to deepen customer experience through several platforms to great value for customers and also delight them.

Smart says it is the vision of the company to be the preferred choice of the insuring public and also the development of new products to meet the changing needs of the customers. This according to him has manifested in several innovative product developments. NEM according to him has developed several platforms to reach out to numerous and potential clients by embarking on digital marketing and making its services more prominent. In conclusion, he reiterated that NEM would remain true to her word to provide optimum satisfaction to her customers and ensure that they are happy at all times.

*Ayopo is a Lagos based journalist

