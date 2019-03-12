Governor Okorocha withdrew N17 Billion from banks in three days - PDP

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused Governor Rochas Okorocha of withdrawing N17bn from four banks in three days and converting government property to personal use.

The state PDP Chairman, Mr Charles Ezekwem, said this on Saturday in Owerri, the state capital, during a press conference.

The PDP alleged that between Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and Thursday, March 14, 2019, Okorocha made withdrawals from Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Unity Bank and Skye Bank (Polaris) amounting to over N17bn.

The party said, “In the last two days alone, Governor Okorocha and his cronies transferred ownership and re-registered more than 150 government vehicles to individuals. Government property including furniture and electronics in Government House, Owerri, are being moved out to Ogboko, Ideato South, the governor’s country home.



“About 300 uninstalled transformers have been moved to the governor’s home in Ogboko.”

It further alleged that there was an ongoing mass employment and back-dating of employment with a view to creating problems for the incoming government.

“We are also aware of the rampant issuance of Certificates of Occupancy to family members and friends of the Okorocha family”, the party said.

According to the party, those involved in the act do so at their own peril.

Reacting to the allegation, Okorocha, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, urged the public to ignore what he termed the posturing of the incoming PDP government, saying the party lacked the right to harass the current government and financial institutions until they were sworn in.

He said, “There is a government in place and until May 29, 2019, that government should continue to work in the interest of the state and her people and also continue to carry out programmes and policies for the same purpose, until its tenure ends. To begin to harass or give directives to financial institutions in the state is an act of hostility and they should know that.”

“The financial institutions in the state should disregard such directive and continue to do the right thing and take the right action since the best they can do is to confront the outgoing government on any financial transaction they have reservations about when they take over.’’

