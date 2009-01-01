Etinosa breaks silence after viral Instagram live unclad video
Etinosa, Nigerian actress and comedienne has broken the silence after she removed her clothes during Mc Galaxy’s Instagram live video last Friday.
According to reports, the outspoken comedian had previously vowed to go unclad during Mc Galaxy’s weekly Friday Instagram live video.
Following the public outrage and condemnation she faced after the video went viral, the comedienne has finally broken her silence over the issue.
In her statement shared online on Saturday, the actress hinted at being depressed, adding that she wants to move on after her big ‘blunder’.
Hear her:” Thanks to all who reached out. I am okay. Sometimes dealing with issues can be tough. You feel the weight on you all by yourself and you want to explode.You want to give up. While some handle it with prayers, others handle it other way which may or may not be accepted”.
Read the rest of her statement below:
