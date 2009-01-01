Ijebu-Ode residents raise alarm over cult killings

Residents of Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State have called on government to help stop killings that allegedly claimed 13 lives.

According to reports, the violence started when cult groups clashed after the announcement of the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections’ winners.

Two members of Aiye and 11 members of Eiye Confraternity were allegedly killed making a total of 13 people. Some residents, who spoke to journalists, alleged that the gangs were being sponsored to cause mayhem and unsettle those going about their normal businesses.



They pleaded for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy by government and security agencies. As of the time of filing this report, all efforts to reach the police to comment on the killings proved abortive.

