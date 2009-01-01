I’m only for my wife and kids, not a sex symbol –Funsho Adeolu

For some time now, actor, Funsho Adeolu, has been uploading videos of himself carrying out different types of exercises on his Instagram page and many of his fans have adduced different reasons for his recent preoccupation with being fit. However, when we reached out to him to find out the reason for the exercises, the actor stated that it wasn’t new; rather, he had been engaging in exercises for a long time.

He said, “It is nothing new. I have always been doing those exercises; just that I don’t upload videos of them on social media. It has been my daily lifestyle for some time now. Everybody has to keep fit, regardless of age.”

Adeolu also informed our reporters that he had been practising tae kwon do since he was 13 years old. He said, “From when I was 13 years old to when I was 30, I used to practise tae kwon do. As a matter of fact, I almost got a black belt, and I used to train for a very long time. Now, I decide to exercise by doing something that is convenient for me. Majorly, to exercise, I dance for two hours nonstop. While dancing, I use every part of my body.”

Adeolu also stated that though he is usually called ‘Finest’ by people in the industry, he doesn’t consider himself a sex symbol. “Yes, they call me Finest but it doesn’t make me feel anyhow. It doesn’t make me a sex symbol. Everybody who knows me knows I’m responsible to my wife and children.”

Speaking on the next phase of his career, the actor said, “I want to start a training school for young actors. Though there are lots of such schools around, mine is going to be different because I would carry out screening to find out if the intending students really have the talent needed. If they don’t have the required talent, they would not be admitted to the school. I will also invite professionals to screen the students coming into the school. The training will last for just three months and we will tutor them on acting for stage, acting for TV, speech (how to sound on TV), and something called madhouse for retentive memory. We would also teach them how to behave at auditions.”

Sharing his thoughts on the current crop of young actors in the industry, Adeolu said, “I noticed that people just come and go within the blink of an eye. I have been acting for over 30 years. I started my career in 1987, and by 1989, I was already in the papers. I said to myself that if I could be here for that long, I should be able to help others to have such an enduring career.”

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW