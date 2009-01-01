Home | News | General | Wolves end Man United’s FA Cup dream
Cloudy, hazy weather to prevail on Sunday – NiMet
Bauchi Election: INEC changes officers at Tafawa Balewa LG

Wolves end Man United’s FA Cup dream



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Wolves defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998.
It was a brilliant display from Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, who stepped up their intensity in the second half with Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota grabbing the all-important goals in 70th and 76th minute respectively.
Marcus Rashford scored (90+5) what was barely a consolation for a lacklustre United, who have now suffered two straight defeats under Ole Gunnar Solksjear.
VAR was in use and overturned a red card to Victor Lindelof (80) after a crunching tackle on Jota by the touchline.

Wolves are now dreaming of winning their first silverware since 1980 with Watford, Manchester City and one of Millwall and Brighton awaiting them in the semi-finals.

The visitors dominated possession in the early stages without hurting the hosts – a pattern which bore out during a dull opening 45 minutes.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95