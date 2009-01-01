Wolves end Man United’s FA Cup dream

Wolves defeated Manchester United 2-1 at Molineux on Saturday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1998.

It was a brilliant display from Nuno Espirito Santo’s team, who stepped up their intensity in the second half with Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota grabbing the all-important goals in 70th and 76th minute respectively.

Marcus Rashford scored (90+5) what was barely a consolation for a lacklustre United, who have now suffered two straight defeats under Ole Gunnar Solksjear.

VAR was in use and overturned a red card to Victor Lindelof (80) after a crunching tackle on Jota by the touchline.

Wolves are now dreaming of winning their first silverware since 1980 with Watford, Manchester City and one of Millwall and Brighton awaiting them in the semi-finals.

The visitors dominated possession in the early stages without hurting the hosts – a pattern which bore out during a dull opening 45 minutes.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW