Iyabo Ojo's daughter shows she's come of age, hits unclad club to mark turning 18, later apologised to mom

- Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, turned 18 on March 13

- The birthday girl was given a surprise stretched Limousine ride in school by her mom

- Priscilla took to an exotic club to celebrate her birthday with her friends

- The young adult later tender an apology to her furious mother

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, turned the legal age on Wednesday, March 13, and she was heavily celebrated by her beloved mother who took to her social media handle to send shout out to her baby who just turned an adult. She extolled her her virtues to high heaven.

A birthday party flier was also shared on the actress Instagram page telling her fans of a coming birthday party which is said to be a strictly by invitation party.

Well, it seems all the birthday girl wanted was some big booty unclad girls.

In a video trending on the internet, the latest adult was seen spraying cash on the back side of an exotic dancer while dancing to loud music. Priscilla just turns off age at 18 and she has the right to do whatever she so desire.

She was flanked by her friends and unclad ladies while plenty naira notes littered the dance floor as she celebrate her new age in high spirit.

Seeing that her mother was furious with her choice of celebration, took to her Instagram page to apologise to her mother for going to such a club to celebrate her birthday. Sharing a photo of herself hugging her mother, Priscilla wrote in a now deleted caption that:

"Dear Mummy @iyaboojofespris , this message is to sincerely apologize for my action.I would never want to intentionally break your trust or hurt your feelings.I love you and I never take the things you do for me for granted.I acknowledge that my actions were very wrong and I want to assure you that there would never be a repetition of such actions. Please from the bottom of my heart I am sorry, and I sincerely hope that the trust you have in me is not broken"

Legit.ng earlier reported how the proud mother took a luxury ride, a stretch limousine, with a red carpet to her daughter's school, Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, Ogun state, to give her a surprise visit on her birthday.

