Home | News | General | Gerard Pique sends stunning message to Man United ahead of Champions League clash
Iyabo Ojo’s daughter shows she’s come of age, hits unclad club to mark turning 18, later apologised to mom
BBNaija's Alex allegedly rejects 2018 Range Rover birthday present from admirer, explains why

Gerard Pique sends stunning message to Man United ahead of Champions League clash



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Gerard Pique says he is looking forward to face Manchester United in the Champions League

- Manchester United will battle Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals

- The draw will see Gerard Pique make his return to United where he stayed for four years

All the eight teams that sealed a place in this season's Champions League quarter finals have already learned about their next opponent in the competition after the Friday, March 15 draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Premier League has four teams left in the tournament including Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs.

United have been drawn against La Liga giants, Barcelona, with Old Trafford playing host to the first leg of the fixture.

The draw elicited reactions among football fans, with some contending the Catalan side will dump United out of the tournament at this particular stage.

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, has also taken to social media to react on his side drawing his former club.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 95 of 95