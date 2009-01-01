Home | News | General | Gerard Pique sends stunning message to Man United ahead of Champions League clash

All the eight teams that sealed a place in this season's Champions League quarter finals have already learned about their next opponent in the competition after the Friday, March 15 draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Premier League has four teams left in the tournament including Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspurs.

United have been drawn against La Liga giants, Barcelona, with Old Trafford playing host to the first leg of the fixture.

The draw elicited reactions among football fans, with some contending the Catalan side will dump United out of the tournament at this particular stage.

Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, has also taken to social media to react on his side drawing his former club.

The Spaniard revealed he was looking forward to making a return to "my second home."

Pique signed for the Red Devils in 2004 under Sir Alex Ferguson from the Barcelona academy, spending four years at Old Trafford.

However, the 34-year-old who made just 12 appearances for United returned to Barcelona in 2008 after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

He has since established himself as an integral squad member at the Camp Nou, winning a number of titles with his boyhood side.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the quarter final fixture has been slated for Wednesday, 10 April at Old Trafford.

