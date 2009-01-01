Home | News | General | BBNaija's Alex allegedly rejects 2018 Range Rover birthday present from admirer, explains why

- Reality TV show celebrity, Alex Unusual has explained why she rejected a birthday gift from an admirer

- The young star revealed that she got the car on her birthday but rejected it because she cannot be wooed with material gifts

- She stated that she is not a proud person but she does not want her attention and love to be bought

In an interesting series of event, it appears that BBNaija's Alex is lady of the moment. The reality TV star who recently marked her birthday in style got many good wishes from fans as well as gifts.

According to reports, the unusual lady got a 2018 Range Rover gift from an admirer but turned it down. However, the day did not end on a sad note as her fans came through and surprised her with a Toyota car as well.

In a recent interview, the reality TV star explained why she rejected the pricey car and decided to accept the one from her fans. She stated that it made her happy that her fans could come together to gift her a car and she considered their gift a show of love.

However, the 2018 Range Rover gift from an admirer was a way of buying her love which she stated cannot be bought with material things.

READ ALSO: Actress Etinosa finally speaks on going unclad on social media

After confirming that someone indeed sent such gift to her she said: "I rejected the first car I received on my birthday. For me, it was not just about the gift but where it was coming from. The second car given to me was from love. Responsible fans put their money together to get me the car, while the former was from someone who liked me. It is okay to like me but I didn’t feel it was right to collect a car from an admirer. He could decide to collect the car from me anytime he felt like. If I collected the car and I told him I didn’t want a relationship later, what would happen?

"The man felt I was too proud when I rejected the car gift. But I am not a proud lady. I know many girls will take the vehicle; it was a 2018 Range Rover (for crying out loud). But I am Alex Unusual; I am not the type who can be wooed with material things.”

“I have rejected money and material things many times. The car gift was just one of them.

“This year’s birthday celebration was amazing and I am happy I am growing. All my birthdays are always filled with so much love but a night before my birthday, I cried a lot. I had a quarrel with my mother, manager, camera guy and stylist.”

READ ALSO: Actress Etinosa finally speaks on going unclad on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Meanwhile, Talented Nollywood actress Oluwabukola Faimot Olatunji has taken to social media to show off her brand new car. She disclosed that it was an early birthday gift. Her brand new Ford Edge reportedly costs N10 million.

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Top 5 Nigerian Football Players: Who is The Best? on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...