We will ensure none of Saraki's loyalists get leadership position - Senator Omo-Agege

- Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said that none of the loyalists of the out-going Senate president Bukola Saraki, would be among the leadership of the red chamber

- The lawmaker said the APC leaders were determined to ensure that there was no repeat of Saraki's saga during the 9th Assembly

- Omo-Agege also noted that President Buhari, as leader of APC, would consult with the party’s caucus on who should emerge Senate president

The senator representing Delta central, Ovie Omo-Agege, has vowed that any member who is remotely connected with Senator Bukola Saraki's agenda would not be allowed into the leadership of the Senate.

The Independent reports that Omo-Agege, who also gave an insight into how the next leadership of the National Assembly would be selected, lamented that for almost three of the four years of Buhari’s first four years, those he termed as Saraki’s relegates regime made sure all agenda of the government were shot down.

Legit.ng gathered that he said this was necessary to avert a repeat of events of the out-going Assembly, where the agenda of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was truncated due to the Saraki's factor.

Omo-Agege maintained that the APC leaders were determined to ensure that there was no repeat, and that the only way to do that was to ensure that President Buhari, as leader of APC, would consult with the party’s caucus on who should emerge Senate president.

He, however, noted there was no time he said Buhari would handpick the next Senate president and other principal officers for the 9th National Assembly, adding that he had not told anyone that he would run for the Senate presidency.

“For that reason, we are saying, it is the party’s caucus that will meet in consultation with Mr. President and decide and recommend for the leadership position. And Mr. President is the head of that caucus. We’ll no longer allow relegates to govern the National Assembly. When they did the last time, you saw what happened,” he stressed.

The lawmaker said though he was as qualified as any other ranking senator to be Senate president, he added: “I have not told anybody that I am interested in running for the Senate presidency. But, having said that, I am just as qualified as any other ranking senator of the 9th Senate.

“So, when the time comes, depending on the decision made by the caucus of the party – Mr President and other relevant stakeholders – and depending on where it is zoned to. After the zoning, we consult ourselves and complied with the rules.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that after receiving their certificates of return, some of the senators-elect tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to avoid meddling over the emergence of the National Assembly leadership.

