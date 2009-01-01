Home | News | General | Panic for Guardiola as Aguero's father says his son could leave Man City this summer
Panic for Guardiola as Aguero's father says his son could leave Man City this summer



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 46 minutes ago
- Sergio Aguero's father Leonel Castillo has explained that his son could leave Man City this summer

- Aguero has been impressive this season for the Citizens scoring 18 goals so far in the Premier League

- The Argentina international was also superb on Saturday, March 16, against Swansea in FA Cup tie

Leonel Del Castillo who is the father of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has explained that his son could be leaving the Premier League giants when the ongoing season comes to an end.

He made it clear that Sergio Aguero who is currently topping the Premier League goal-chart could make a return to boyhood club Independiente.

But it seems that Aguero's father is not much concerned about the fact that his son recently signed a deal at Manchester City which will expire in the year 2021.

