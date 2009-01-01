Home | News | General | Panic for Guardiola as Aguero's father says his son could leave Man City this summer

- Sergio Aguero's father Leonel Castillo has explained that his son could leave Man City this summer

- Aguero has been impressive this season for the Citizens scoring 18 goals so far in the Premier League

- The Argentina international was also superb on Saturday, March 16, against Swansea in FA Cup tie

Leonel Del Castillo who is the father of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has explained that his son could be leaving the Premier League giants when the ongoing season comes to an end.

He made it clear that Sergio Aguero who is currently topping the Premier League goal-chart could make a return to boyhood club Independiente.

But it seems that Aguero's father is not much concerned about the fact that his son recently signed a deal at Manchester City which will expire in the year 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

READ ALSO: Solskjaer unhappy with Man United’s attack as Martial, Lingard fire blanks in Wolves defeat

"He renewed for two more years but if in July he has to come, he comes to play here.

"It's not that there was a communication and we are seeing if this year or the next one comes in.

"The club didn't get in touch with us. Sergio can not say 'I want to go back'. You have to see if the club wants it as well,'' Del Castillo told Mundo Deportivo.

Sergio came up through the youth system at Independiente, joining the club's academy at the age of nine.

This season in the Premier League, Sergio Aguero has scored 18 goals in 26 games for Manchester City with six assists.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City star Sergio Aguero celebrated his side's 3-1 victory over Watford last weekend by taking selfie with Drake concert back stage.

The 30-year-old featured for the Citizens in a match which was stolen by Raheem Sterling who bagged all three goals in the encounter.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

My first salary as a footballer was N400 - Mutiu Adepoju | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...