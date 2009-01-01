Home | News | General | Why Atiku's DG Daniel resigned from PDP, politics

- Facts have emerged on the reason former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, resigned from PDP

- It was gathered that Daniel quit active politics because of the crisis rocking Ogun state chapter of PDP

- Daniel was said to have resigned from active politics because of the choice of PDP governorship candidate in the state, Senator Buruji Kashamu

There were indications that the inability of Nigeria’s system to correct itself and ensure justice were some of the real reasons former Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, resigned his membership of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and quit partisan politics.

New Telegraph reports that a source close to the director general of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, said Daniel was frustrated by the Nigerian system otherwise known as the ‘Nigerian factor’ .

Legit.ng gathered that the last straw which broke the camel’s back was the candidature of the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun state, Senator Buruju Kashamu.

“In Nigeria, one is frustrated by the inability of the system to correct itself and ensure justice. Going by his own experience, Nigeria still has a long way to go. Closely related to it is the lack of party discipline and supremacy.

''The case of Buruju Kashamu is very frustrating. The party said this is who they want, but somebody through legal means and by subterfuge had his way.

''The party said this is who they want, the court said no. He did the same thing in 2015. So, why must I continue to waste my time,” he was quoted as saying.” It is something he has toyed with it is not a sudden decision,” the source added.

It was learnt that despite quitting partisan politics, the ex-governor stated that he had decided to rejuvenate his charity-based organisation, Gateway Front Foundation (GFF), to continue to dispense succour to people in need and assist in their health challenges.

His decision was contained in a letter to the PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, which was dated March 14.

The letter was copied to former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the chairman, PDP Board of Trustees.

Daniel, who served as governor between 2003 and 2011, traced his political journey since he formally joined PDP on September 9, 2001 and bemoaned the condition of the opposition party in his home state.

While alluding to the recent governorship election in the state which was won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the former governor stated that he had no regrets about his support for the winner.

Daniel had said: “I served as Governor of Ogun state for eight years and our administration till today remains a point of reference in terms of physical, social, economic, educational and human capital development since the State was created in 1976.

“Notwithstanding these widely acclaimed achievements, however, our party, the Peoples Democratic Party ran into trouble waters towards the end of our administration (about the year 2009) which led to the sad loss in the election of 2011, and regrettably ten (10) years after the party has been unable to resolve those internal disputes and challenges.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the director general of Atiku Abubakar's campaign organisation, Gbenga Daniel, on Saturday, March 16, officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and active politics.

